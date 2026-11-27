The City Government of Toledo, cited Citicore Solar Cebu, Inc. (CSCI) for its support for the city's Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Program.

A Plaque of Recognition was given to CSCI during the sixth State of the Children's Address (SOCA) in celebration of the 34th National Children's Month held at the Toledo Sports Center in Toledo City on 26 November 2026.

The recognition, facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), acknowledges Citicore Renewables' support for the city's Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Program and the Citicore Foundation's educational initiatives, including the Usbong Scholarship and Balik Eskwela.

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According to Citicore, through these initiatives, quality early childhood education has reached the most vulnerable children in host communities, which helped them learn, grow, and build brighter futures.

"Behind every project is a community, and within it are children with big dreams. For Citicore Renewables, powering communities goes beyond clean energy—it's about building a sustainable future."

The SOCA focused on the welfare, rights, and safety of children, wherein Mayor Marjorie Peralespresented the accomplishment report of the LGU for the development of children, including ongoing initiatives under her administration for them.

Televisions and bond papers were also distributed to the Child Development Centers in 38 barangays, while plaques were given to partner agencies, which have a significant impact on the development of children in the community.

In addition, the children showcased their talents through singing, dancing, and a presentation at the Draw and Tell.

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The event was organized under the management of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).