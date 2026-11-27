OWWA CALABARZON to suspend office operations on Nov. 30 for Bonifacio Day
Emergency hotlines to remain accessible 24/7
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) CALABARZON announced that its regional, provincial, satellite and field offices will be closed on Monday, 30 November, in observance of Bonifacio Day.
The temporary closure is in accordance with Proclamation No. 1006, series of 2025.
Despite the holiday, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families may still seek assistance through the agency’s 24-hour hotlines for inquiries and emergency concerns:
* Smart: 0951-244-1378
* Globe: 0967-229-0477
Regular office operations will resume on Tuesday, 1 December 2026.
The agency advised the public to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience.