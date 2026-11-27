OWWA CALABARZON announces the closure of its regional and satellite offices, including provincial and field offices, on 30 November 2026 in observance of Bonifacio Day. Emergency hotlines will remain operational 24/7.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) CALABARZON announced that its regional, provincial, satellite and field offices will be closed on Monday, 30 November, in observance of Bonifacio Day.

The temporary closure is in accordance with Proclamation No. 1006, series of 2025.

Despite the holiday, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families may still seek assistance through the agency’s 24-hour hotlines for inquiries and emergency concerns:

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* Smart: 0951-244-1378

* Globe: 0967-229-0477

Regular office operations will resume on Tuesday, 1 December 2026.

The agency advised the public to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience.