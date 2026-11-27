The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region II presented its irrigation projects and water management strategies at the First Regional Soil and Water Summit, held 24-25 November at the Department of Agriculture–Southern Cagayan Research Center in Minanga Norte, Iguig, Cagayan.

The two-day summit, organized by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 2, brought together government agencies, technical experts, academic institutions and agricultural stakeholders to discuss soil conservation, water security and sustainable farming. Its theme was “From Soil Health to Water Security: Advancing Sustainable Agriculture in Cagayan Valley.”

During the technical sessions, NIA Region II Senior Engineer Jayson R. Manaligod presented the agency’s irrigation development work in the region. The Magat River Integrated Irrigation System also shared a presentation on dam management and efficient water distribution to help mitigate the effects of El Niño. It highlighted water allocation, reservoir management and irrigation operations during periods of scarcity.

A field visit on the summit’s second day took participants to the Pussian Small Water Impounding Project in Alcala, a tilapia hatchery in Solana and NIA Region II’s solar-pump irrigation system in Enrile. The sites demonstrated water resource projects and climate-responsive technologies supporting agriculture.