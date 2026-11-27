The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup, are eyeing integrated industrial and commercial development in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, that will create more jobs, lure in more investors and create more economic opportunities in the region.

The BCDA and Vingroup signed a term sheet for the lease of the property in New Clark City on 26 November 2026, bringing the project one step closer toward realization. The project is envisioned to accommodate a range of industrial and commercial activities, including manufacturing, technology-related enterprises, and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and assembly.

According to BCDA, the partnership is expected to strengthen New Clark City’s position as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing and industrial development, while bringing in foreign capital, generating employment opportunities, facilitating technology transfer, and supporting the growth of innovative industries in the country.

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"This partnership reflects BCDA’s continuing efforts to attract strategic investments that create jobs, expand economic opportunities, and drive regional growth, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s agenda to strengthen the Philippine economy, accelerate industrial development, and position the country as a competitive investment destination."

Vingroup plans to develop a dedicated industrial park in New Clark City to house manufacturing facilities, technology-related enterprises, and commercial operations.

The site will support Vingroup’s automotive subsidiary, VinFast, in building an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant for four-wheeled EVs and introducing its line of e-scooters to the Philippine market.