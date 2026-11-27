A group comprised of workers in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry has threatened a work stoppage dubbed ‘National Day to Disconnect ’ to seek the government’s intervention on the alarming threat of artificial intelligence (AI) in their sector.

Carlo Cleofe, executive director of BPO Employees Solidarity (BES), said the first general assembly, slated for Saturday at The Fern Triangle in Cainta, Rizal, would discuss collective actions against the growing threats of AI, automation and corporate restructuring to workers' jobs and livelihoods.

Cleofe said the assembly, to be attended by more than 100 BPO employees from various contact centers, was amid the growing concerns over AI-driven downsizing, particularly the recent developments at TaskUs, where more than 1,000 regularized employees were reportedly affected by account closures and restructuring.

“BES has raised concerns over alleged forced redeployment, demotion, wage reductions and the potential abuse of floating status, warning that these practices threaten workers' security of tenure,” he said.

Apart from this, BES also raised its concerns over the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), questioning why regional digital economic integration is not matched by equally concrete protections for the workers powering the digital economy.

Cleofe said that while DEFA advances digital trade, technological cooperation and economic integration, BES calls attention to the absence of corresponding enforceable commitments on security of tenure and protection against AI-driven displacement; occupational safety and health, including protection against burnout, excessive workloads and algorithmic surveillance; living wages, better compensation and benefits; workers' rights to organize and collectively bargain; and accountability and appropriate joint and solidary liability of multinational corporations and principal clients for labor rights violations involving outsourced workers.

"We cannot have a digital economy that protects capital, data and technology while leaving workers disposable," he said.

The organization is calling on ASEAN and called out to enact concrete legislative and policy measures establishing a genuine just transition for BPO workers, including meaningful worker consultation, fair redeployment, income protection, retraining, job placement and safeguards against displacement without adequate social protection.

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BES warns that failure to address these concerns will compel workers to consider escalating their collective action through a ‘National Day to Disconnect — a coordinated national work stoppage by BPO workers.

The proposed action seeks to demonstrate that the digital economy cannot function without the workers behind every customer interaction, content moderation decision, and digital service.

"If the digital economy remains connected while workers are disconnected from their rights, then workers must collectively make their voices heard. We will not allow technological progress to become an excuse for mass displacement and labor insecurity," he said.

The Philippines is home to 1.9 million BPO agents.

Some stakeholders earlier feared that agentic AI threatens traditional call center agents by autonomously resolving up to 80 percent of routine customer queries, shifting the contact center industry away from cheap human labor and toward automated intelligence.