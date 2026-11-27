Philippine Ports Authority general manager and Energy Secretary Sharon Garin spearhead the dropping of a capsule during the groundbreaking of the P2.3 billion-worth Pambuhan Offshore Wind (OSW) Port in Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Friday, 27 November 2026, broke ground on the P2.3-billion Pambuhan Offshore Wind (OSW) Port in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, marking a major step toward developing the infrastructure needed to support the country's emerging offshore wind industry.

The project is expected to attract clean energy investments, generate employment and strengthen the Philippines' energy security by providing specialized logistics facilities for offshore wind developments.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago led the groundbreaking ceremony alongside Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and other government officials.

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“Philippine ports are evolving beyond their traditional role as gateways for passengers and cargo as we are now building the infrastructure that will support emerging industries, including offshore wind, and help unlock new opportunities for the country,” Santiago said.

He emphasized that the development reflects the government's efforts to transform ports into strategic infrastructure supporting renewable energy investments and long-term economic growth.

Through the Pambuhan OSW Port, Santiago said the PPA aims to help establish an industry capable of attracting investments, creating jobs and supporting the country's transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The project is envisioned as a major logistics hub for offshore wind developers, providing facilities for handling, storing and preparing large components before their deployment to offshore installation sites.

Supporting offshore wind development

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Garin highlighted the port's strategic location, saying it would provide offshore wind developers with access to infrastructure designed to accommodate specialized equipment and turbine components.

Situated in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, the facility is positioned to support offshore wind projects in waters off the Bicol Region and neighboring areas.

The port will accommodate equipment used in offshore wind construction, including components that require specialized handling and staging facilities before being transported to installation sites at sea.

Unlike an offshore wind farm, which generates electricity through turbines installed at sea, the Pambuhan OSW Port will serve as a land-based support facility for the construction and development of offshore wind projects.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to encourage renewable energy investments and establish the infrastructure required to harness the country's offshore wind potential.

Phase 1 development

The first phase of the project will involve the development of a 2.9-hectare operational, berthing and staging area, along with a 430.88-meter temporary access road.

These facilities will support the movement, temporary storage and preparation of offshore wind turbine components before their deployment to offshore installation sites.

The specialized infrastructure is intended to accommodate the logistical requirements of offshore wind construction, which involves transporting large and heavy equipment.

The port's development also supports the renewable energy targets outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050.

Under the plan, the government aims to increase renewable energy's share of the country's power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040 and more than 50 percent by 2050.

The PPA said the project underscores the growing role of Philippine ports in supporting industries beyond traditional shipping and cargo operations.