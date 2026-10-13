NBI submits findings on Sara Duterte’s properties, Davao flood control projects

Matibag said the findings concerning Duterte’s properties would be referred to the OMB, while those involving flood control projects in Davao City would be submitted to the DOJ.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag told reporters that the bureau’s team would submit the results of its investigation.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, 13 October, submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) its findings from a fact-finding investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s properties and flood control projects in Davao City.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) expects to submit its initial findings this week to the Office of the Ombudsman and the…

Of the 24 properties declared in Duterte’s latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), Matibag said two properties in Barangay Catigan, Davao City, were allegedly misdeclared as agricultural properties despite having large structures, including mansions, swimming pools, and a helipad.

“Eto ‘yung findings doon sa properties na dineklara sa SALN na there is a misdeclaration,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief also said the bureau was recommending the prosecution of 12 individuals, including government officials and contractors, over four suspected anomalous flood control projects awarded to Genesis 88 Construction Inc.

“Referral na namin ito sa findings namin na there is potential violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices,” he said.

Matibag said the findings indicated potential violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Asked whether the Vice President would deny ownership of the properties, Matibag said, “S’yempre itatanggi mo ‘yan ‘di ba.”

“Pero ang ebidensya malinaw at siguro pinakamaganda puntahan natin ‘yung property na binabagggit base doon sa SALN sa coordinates nakalagay,” he added.

Matibag said the NBI had obtained copies of the property titles and deployed field agents to inspect the properties.

The development follows a letter sent on Monday, 12 October, by the lawyers of Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte challenging the NBI’s jurisdiction to investigate his family’s properties based on allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

Gracioso claimed that he personally delivered cash to Sara and Pulong Duterte on the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco. He also alleged that the funds may have been used to purchase properties.

Pulong Duterte’s lawyers cited Republic Act No. 10867, or the NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act, arguing that the bureau may investigate only crimes enumerated under the law and may conduct other investigations of public interest upon the directive of the President or the secretary of the DOJ.

In response, Matibag cited a department order issued in 2016 that he said designated the NBI to investigate cases of this nature.

“There is a department order since 2016 that the NBI is designated to investigate cases like this,” he said.