The House Prosecution Panel is prepared if Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp decides to present her and her husband, Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio, as defense witnesses to disprove unexplained wealth allegations in Duterte’s ongoing impeachment trial, a lawmaker said.

Public prosecutor and Manila Rep. Joel Chua said in a radio interview on Sunday that the panel is ready to cross-examine the Vice President and her spouse if they are called among the defense's final witnesses.

“Well, we are anticipating that it is possible because, like we said from the very beginning, they are the ones that can really answer all of the issues here. So if they are presented, we are ready,” Chua explained.

The lawmaker noted that the defense previously indicated it has three to four remaining witnesses, who are expected to testify during hearings scheduled for December 5 and 6.

Over six days of presenting its evidence-in-chief, the defense has called eight witnesses from various government agencies.

Despite their lengthy testimonies, Chua maintained that Duterte’s lawyers have yet to produce any "substantial" evidence to disprove the allegations, claiming some witnesses have even bolstered the prosecution's case.

“We are happy with the witnesses that were presented because we think that they had a great performance in helping us,” he stated.

Reiterating a stance he has maintained since the defense began its presentation, Chua said the testimonies have failed to address the core issue: the P817 million in hidden wealth detailed in the forensic report of Atty. Alexander Cabrera.

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Instead, the prosecutor said the defense has focused on minor details, such as over P200,000 spent on basketball shoes for children and the registration of Cale88 Foods Corporation—a company linked to Carpio.

“We are not questioning if [Cale88] is registered or not. What we are questioning here is the non-declaration of legitimate income, that’s the issue,” he explained.

“So far, they have presented around eight witnesses, [and] there is nothing that has been substantial,” he added.

Previously, the Prosecution Panel, through private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan, stated it was reserving the right to call the Vice President as a “hostile witness” once it finished presenting evidence on the four Articles of Impeachment.

Duterte’s lawyers opposed the move, arguing that forcing the Vice President to take the stand in her own impeachment trial would violate her right against self-incrimination.

On October 12, private prosecutor Atty. Benjamin “Jay” Tolosa announced they would no longer call Duterte as a witness, citing confidence that their documentary evidence was sufficient to prove their case. The following day, the prosecution also moved to withdraw three of the four impeachment articles, retaining only the charge of unexplained wealth.

The withdrawn articles involved allegations of grave threats against high-ranking public officials, bribery of government personnel, and misuse of confidential funds.