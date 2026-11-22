No low-pressure area (LPA) is currently being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, while three weather systems are expected to bring rain across parts of the country.

According to PAGASA’s 24-hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4 p.m. on Sunday, 22 November 2026, the Shear Line is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon, the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) is affecting the rest of Northern Luzon, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the Shear Line. Moderate to heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides.

Caraga, the Davao Region, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. Moderate to occasionally heavy rains may also cause flash floods or landslides.

The Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the Northeast Monsoon, with possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

The Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon, with no significant impacts expected.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have similar conditions due to the easterlies.

Severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides.