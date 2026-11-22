Around 326 passengers were rescued after fire broke out at a fast craft OceanJet 168 while the vessel wD en route to Ormoc Port on 22 November 2026.

According to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), the vessel set sail from Cebu Port and was going to Ormoc Port when fire broke out. The PRC stated that the fire aboard OceanJet 168 is now under control, and passengers have been transferred to a rescue vessel.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is towing the vessel back to Cebu Port.

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The Philippine Red Cross is coordinating with the PCG, while its response teams are attending to passengers and providing necessary assistance.