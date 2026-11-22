Three South Korean nationals were arrested along with a Filipino suspect during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Ninoy Aquino in Angeles City on 21 November 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the said operation was led by Police Station 6 of the Angeles City Police Office, which resulted in the confiscation of P97,500 worth of suspected illegal drugs.

Operatives of Police Station 6 arrested the suspects identified only by their aliases "Jeklee," "Sunkook," "Hiro," and "Hyun" at around 11:10 PM under the Abacan Bridge.

Police seized 15 suspected ecstasy tablets valued at P25,500 and 18 vape pods containing suspected liquid etomine worth P72,000. A vehicle and buy-bust money were also confiscated.

PRO3 Director Police Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez said the operation supports the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Philippine National Police under the leadership of Chief PNP Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

"Regardless of nationality, anyone involved in illegal drugs will face the full force of the law. We will continue to pursue drug traffickers and protect our communities," RD Mendez said.