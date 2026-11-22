The Philippines is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with some areas facing dangerously high heat indices while others are recording unusually low temperatures amid the Northeast Monsoon, or Amihan, season.

According to the latest PAGASA heat index monitoring, parts of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and SOCCSKSARGEN are experiencing heat indices reaching 42°C to 44°C, classified within the danger level. At these levels, prolonged exposure may increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The extreme heat has also prompted Sultan Kudarat to suspend face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private educational institutions on 23 November 2026, as a precaution against elevated heat index levels and possible heat-related illnesses.

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Meanwhile, temperatures dropped to 7.0°C in La Trinidad, Benguet, on 18 November 2026—the lowest temperature recorded in the country so far during the current Amihan season, according to PAGASA.

The reading was just 0.7°C above the Philippines’ lowest officially recorded temperature of 6.3°C, recorded in Baguio City on 18 January 1961.