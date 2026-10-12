NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, 12 October, that investigators are finalizing reports on allegations raised by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. and suspected discrepancies in infrastructure project records.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) expects to submit its initial findings this week to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning alleged irregularities in Vice President Sara Duterte's property declarations and flood control projects in Davao City.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday, 24 September, assured that Davao City is not being singled out in the investigation…

NBI: Davao not singled out in flood control probe

“We will forward these findings to the Office of the Ombudsman and to the Department of Justice,” Matibag said during a press briefing.

“We will finalize it. We will probably endorse it this week,” he added.

Property declarations under scrutiny

Matibag said investigators are examining 24 properties listed in Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) following Gracioso's allegations of cash deliveries involving members of the Duterte family.

In his sworn affidavit, Gracioso claimed that he delivered cash to relatives of former President Rodrigo Duterte upon the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

The NBI is also looking into allegations that money distributed through the supposed arrangement was used to acquire real estate.

“Eto ‘yung pattern na nakita natin sa mga Velasco and we are now looking in the same pattern based on the SALN submitted by Vice President Sara Duterte doon sa real properties nila,” Matibag said.

According to the NBI chief, investigators found discrepancies between the declared acquisition values of certain properties and valuations prepared by licensed assessors, who considered subsequent improvements and developments.

“Nakadeklara nga sa SALN pero ‘pag tiningnan mo ang value niya malayo. Doon lang may misrepresentation na kaagad,” Matibag said.

He asserted that the discrepancies could constitute violations of SALN requirements.

Investigators are also examining possible money laundering in connection with the property acquisitions, although Matibag did not announce formal charges.

The allegations remain under investigation.

Flood control projects flagged

Separately, the NBI is preparing to refer findings involving four flood control projects awarded to Genesis 88 Construction Inc., a company chaired by Glenn Escandar, a former special sports adviser during the Duterte administration.

The projects were among those covered by documents submitted to the NBI on 24 September by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region XI Director Juby Cordon.

Matibag said investigators identified irregularities in project documentation, including identical photographs submitted with different dates, allegedly to support payment claims.

“We already seen maraming problema like submission of the same identical pictures of different dates for the purposes of collecting payment,” he said.

“So itong four cases na ito we will endorse this properly to the Office of the Ombudsman,” Matibag added.

He said Genesis 88 received numerous flood control contracts worth billions of pesos between 2019 and 2023.

The NBI is examining whether discrepancies in the project records resulted in improper government payments.

The planned referrals will allow the Ombudsman and DOJ to evaluate the investigative findings and determine whether further proceedings or criminal complaints are warranted.