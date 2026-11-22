31-year-old suspect faces drug-related charges with no bail recommended, police say.

TOP FUGITIVE ARRESTED — A 31-year-old man identified by police as alias “Lando,” Baras municipality’s No. 1 most wanted person, is photographed following his arrest in Barangay Mabini, Baras, Rizal, on 21 November 2026. He faces charges involving alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9165.

Police arrested the municipality’s top-ranked most wanted person during a manhunt operation on Saturday, 21 November, in connection with charges involving violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the suspect as alias “Lando,” 31, a resident of Barangay Mabini, Baras, where he was apprehended at approximately 9 a.m.

According to the police report, Lando was ranked No. 1 on the municipality’s most wanted persons list and was facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act No. 9165.

Section 5 covers illegal sale, trading, administration, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs, among other prohibited acts, while Section 11 penalizes illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

The arrest was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Baras Municipal Police Station based on a warrant of arrest issued on 13 November 2026.

Police said no bail was recommended for the suspect’s temporary release.

Authorities documented the operation using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) and informed the suspect of his constitutional rights during the arrest.

Following his apprehension, Lando was turned over to the investigator on case for documentation and processing.

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He remains in the custody of the Baras Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare the necessary reports and formally notify the issuing court of his arrest.

Rizal PPO Provincial Director Col. Eleazar R. Barber Jr. said the provincial police continue to conduct operations against individuals facing criminal charges as part of efforts to maintain peace and public safety.