PAGASA warns of heat cramps and exhaustion as elevated heat index persists across parts of Southern Luzon

HEAT ALERT — The Southern Luzon PAGASA Regional Services Division forecasts a heat index of 36°C in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on Monday, 23 November, rising to 37°C on Tuesday, 24 November. Both readings fall under the extreme caution category, where heat cramps and exhaustion are possible.

The heat index in Calapan City is forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 24 November, as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of continued heat-related health risks in parts of Southern Luzon.

According to the Southern Luzon PAGASA Regional Services Division (SLPRSD), Calapan City is expected to experience a heat index of 36°C on Monday, 23 November, before rising to 37°C the following day.

Both readings fall under PAGASA’s extreme caution classification, which covers heat index values ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

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Under this category, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while continued physical activity and prolonged exposure could lead to heat stroke.

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The latest PAGASA bulletin, issued at 5 p.m. on Sunday, 22 November, showed that Calapan City recorded a computed heat index of 36°C that day, following readings of 39°C on 18 and 19 November, 35°C on 20 November and 39°C on 21 November.

Meanwhile, neighboring Romblon is forecast to experience a heat index of 32°C on both Monday and Tuesday, placing it under PAGASA’s caution category.

Elsewhere in Southern Luzon, Masbate City is expected to register a heat index of 39°C on Monday and 40°C on Tuesday, while Catarman in Northern Samar is forecast to experience the same readings.

PAGASA data also showed that Masbate City recorded a heat index of 44°C on 18 November, falling under the danger classification, in which heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

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Other areas expected to experience elevated heat index levels include Daet in Camarines Norte, with 37°C on Monday and 36°C on Tuesday; Legazpi City in Albay, with 37°C on both days; and Pili in Camarines Sur, with 38°C and 37°C, respectively.

The heat index measures how hot the weather feels to the human body when air temperature and relative humidity are combined, making prolonged exposure particularly uncomfortable and potentially dangerous.

PAGASA advised residents to drink water frequently, avoid strenuous physical activities during midday and afternoon, wear light-colored clothing and use umbrellas or other protection against direct sunlight.