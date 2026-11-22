Pope Leo XIV has appointed Filipino priest Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) as the new apostolic vicar of Jolo.

The Vatican announced the appointment Saturday, 21 November 2026, naming Delos Reyes, who has served as provincial superior of the OMI in the Philippines, to lead the Catholic vicariate.

“The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes, O.M.I., until now provincial superior of the Philippines of the Congregation of Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, as vicar apostolic of Jolo, Philippines,” the Vatican said.

Delos Reyes succeeds Archbishop Charlie Inzon, who was appointed archbishop of Cotabato in September 2025.

The Archdiocese of Cotabato welcomed the appointment and congratulated the incoming apostolic vicar.

“With hearts filled with joy and gratitude, we congratulate Rev. Fr. Gerry Gamaliel Delos Reyes, OMI, on his appointment as the new Apostolic Vicar of Jolo,” it said.

Born on 14 August 1964 in Cotabato City, Delos Reyes studied philosophy at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City and theology at the Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City.

He was ordained a priest in 1993 and subsequently served as parish priest of Our Lady of Salvation Parish in Timanan from 1993 to 1996.

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He later became parochial vicar of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Caloocan City from 1996 to 1998.

After studying the Thai language from 1998 to 2000, Delos Reyes undertook missionary assignments in Thailand.

He served as parish priest of St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Parish in the Diocese of Udon Thani from 2000 to 2003 and later held leadership positions in the OMI's Thai-Lao Delegation.

His assignments included serving as superior of the post-novitiate, assistant to the postulancy superior and superior of the juniorate.

Delos Reyes also served as parish priest of Christ the King Parish in Loei, Thailand, from 2012 to 2014, and superior of the Thai-Lao Delegation from 2013 to 2019.

He became provincial superior of the OMI in the Philippines in 2020.

His appointment places him at the helm of the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo, which serves Catholic communities in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.