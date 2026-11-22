(FILE) NLEX Corp. posted NO RFID, NO ENTRY reminders at their toll gates. Motorists who do not have RFID stickers or insufficient RFID load will soon face fines.

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list reiterated its demand for the passage of a law that would impose penalties on individuals guilty of toll evasion amid the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) move to lift all barriers across all expressways around the country.

The renewed push came after DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said that the agency would be implementing a Multi-Lane Free Flow program (MFF) along the major road networks around the country to avoid the bottlenecks caused by toll plazas and to reduce fuel consumption costs.

BH Rep. Robert Nazal welcomed the development, asserting that they have long advocated for such a system to be implemented.

“We have long pushed for this so we are thankful that, finally, they are taking our recommendation seriously,” Nazal said.

In his recent order, Dizon said that the system would be undergoing pilot testing before year-end, with toll operators similarly being instructed to submit their comprehensive Action Plan and Readiness Assessments on 21 December.

The plan would include strategies concerning electronic toll collection, infrastructure readiness, and protocols when it comes to how operators would address non-registered vehicles and those that have insufficient balances.

Nazal, for his part, said that while the removal of physical barriers was necessary, it was still important to ensure that authorities could still properly enforce traffic rules that would dissuade drivers from speeding, reckless driving, overloading, and the non-payment of toll fees.

“Without clear enforcement protocols and stiff penalties for non-payment of toll fees, an open-road system risks abuse, revenue leakage, and operational chaos,”

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Bagong Henerasyon’s proposed measure, which was originally filed during the 19th Congress, authorized tollway operators to implement Open Road Tolling and Multi-Lane Fast Flow technologies in order to collect toll fees from vehicles.

The streamline approach would require operators to establish an Electronic Toll Collection system that was regulated by the DOTr.

It similarly imposed fines for drivers that fail to pay toll fees, ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 with driver’s license suspension also spanning from a month to one year.

Suspensions would similarly remain if the driver fails to settle the unpaid toll fees that were accumulated.

Former BH Rep. Bernadette Herrera said that she had communicated with the DOTr to aid in the implementation of the MFF program, suggesting that the agency could learn from the best practices of foreign countries which have already employed a barrier-less system.

“We consistently raised this matter up during the budget hearings of the DOTr and the Toll Regulatory Board over the past four years. The filing of this bill was precisely to convince the tollway operators to agree on a barrier-less system,” she said.