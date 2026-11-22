Fisherfolk from Santa and Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, along with more than 50 cyclists, staged a protest on 21 November against Isla Verde Mining and Development Corporation's (IVMDC) dredging operations in the Abra River, which they said have contributed to coastal erosion and threatened their livelihoods.

The protest, dubbed SALAKNIB 2026: Pedal for Abra Rivers, was organized by Defend Ilocos Sur, the Youth Alliance for Climate Action, and residents of Santa and Caoayan, with 15 motorboats and more than 50 cyclists participating in the activity.

The cyclists departed from Kappia Kape in Banaoang, Santa, at around 4 p.m. and arrived at the coastal area of Barangay Rancho at around 5 p.m. Meanwhile, fisherfolk from Santa and Caoayan began their fluvial protest around 4:45 p.m., and the two groups met along the coastline around 5 p.m.

Youth groups, including the Youth Alliance for Climate Action and the Alliance of Concerned Students Ilocos Sur, also sent representatives to assist in preparing placards and banners and participate in the fluvial protest and closing program.

Representatives from the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, the Redemptorists, cycling groups, youth organizations, and fisherfolk delivered speeches during the program, condemning what they described as the continued exploitation of the Abra River due to IVMDC’s dredging operations.

The protesters claimed the ongoing dredging has worsened coastal erosion and caused damage to the livelihood of fishing communities dependent on the river and its surrounding waters.