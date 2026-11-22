IN HER HOME. Former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo happily carrying out her duties at the city hall of her hometown.

Naga City has officially become the Philippines' 34th highly urbanized city (HUC) after residents overwhelmingly approved its conversion in a plebiscite held Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia congratulated the city following the ratification of Presidential Proclamation No. 1267, which declared Naga a highly urbanized city.

“Tagumpay po ito ng City of Naga, ng mga mamamayan po nito,” Garcia said.

Of the city's 119,259 registered voters, 30,538 voted in favor of the conversion, while 6,648 opposed it.

The affirmative votes accounted for 82.12 percent of the 37,186 valid votes cast for the two options, securing the proposal's approval.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1267 on 26 May 2026 after Naga met the population and income requirements under Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

The law requires a city to have at least 200,000 residents and an annual income of at least P50 million based on 1991 constant prices to qualify for highly urbanized status.

Garcia said the outcome represented a significant achievement for the city but acknowledged that not every local government proposal receives public approval.

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“Hindi po laging may pagkakataon na kahit pinupursige ng LGU, ng proponent, nananalo ang ‘yes’,” he said.

He urged the city government to continue informing residents about the implications of the new classification, particularly those who voted against the proposal.

“Talagang magsisimula po ngayon hanggang sa mga susunod na mga araw ang trabaho,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, the Comelec chairman said no one should be blamed for the relatively low voter turnout, which stood at approximately 32 percent.

“May mga factor na pumapasok,” Garcia said.

He cited several possible factors, including temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius and the perception among some voters that the plebiscite's outcome was already decided.

Despite the turnout, the affirmative votes secured Naga's conversion, making it the first highly urbanized city in the Bicol Region.