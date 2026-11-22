The number of newly registered voters could reach four million by the end of the registration period in July next year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday, 22 November.

“Mukhang lalampasan po natin ang 3 milyon na projection namin,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said in a radio interview.

(It looks like we will exceed our projected three million new voters.)

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“Baka abutin tayo ng 4 na milyon na dagdag na registered voters,” Garcia added.

(We might reach four million newly registered voters.)

The Comelec started its voter registration period on 10 November, which will run until 30 July 2027.

Garcia said around 150,000 people have registered so far. At the current pace, he expects the number of new registrants to reach four million by the end of the registration period.

“Maganda po 'yan, lalong-lalo na ang mga kabataan ngayon ang nangunguna sa pagpaparehistro,” the Comelec chief said.

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Garcia noted that the country currently has around 71 million registered voters, 45 percent of whom are young people aged 18 to 30.

If another four million voters are added, the total could reach around 74 million eligible voters for the 2028 national and local elections.

Garcia stressed the importance of the 2028 polls, which will include the presidential and vice presidential elections.

Of the current 71 million registered voters, only around 12 million are senior citizens, he said.