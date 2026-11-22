The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte is having a hard time finding witnesses that could disprove allegations raised by prosecutors concerning her alleged unexplained wealth as evident in the testimonies that were made during the defense’s presentation of evidence, a lawmaker said Sunday.

House impeachment spokesperson and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong expressed belief that the lawyers of the Vice President are experiencing difficulties in building their case that would support their position that the P817 million in hidden wealth alleged by prosecutors was inaccurate.

“It seems they are struggling to find witnesses...it’s really hard to place somebody there to testify and prove that the Vice President is innocent of all these accusations knowing the fact that these assets were from companies associated with her,” Adiong said in a radio interview.

Also read Baras’ top fugitive falls in drug case manhunt

The lawmaker further stated that he no longer expected the defense to produce a witness that could outright deny the figures found in the forensic examination report of Atty. Alexander Cabrera without further “harm” their case.

Adiong admitted that the best witnesses that could have disputed the allegations would have been the 16 bank officials that the defense was meant to present concerning Duterte’s bank accounts, but claimed that even those witnesses could merely “open the floodgates” further.

“If they really had more witnesses, they should have presented it already. From the very start, they need to come in strong so that from the beginning they could prove that their case was strong,” he stated.

“However, we’ve seen the opposite where as time goes on the public are beginning to ask more questions when it comes to the relevance of the testimony of witnesses,” he added.

A particular finding that Adiong recalled was the fact that there was a P500 million discrepancy when it comes to the income that was declared by Cale88 Foods Corporation—a banana chip exporter linked to Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio—and the remittances detected by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Also read Calapan heat index seen hitting 37°C Tuesday

The lawmaker further questioned whether the lawyers of the Vice President could claim that their client was correct when it came to her lack of declaration of a cash on hand and cash in bank on her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth between 2022 to 2025.

Adiong said that if he was in the position of the defense, he would similarly find it difficult to attempt to find witnesses that would be able to dispute what was indicated in the financial documents that were taken from banks and government agencies.

“A person can say something untrue and lie, but a document never lies, a document has no capacity to lie about what is written on it,” he stated.

Adiong’s remarks came after the defense presented its eight initial witnesses concerning different issues raised in Article II of the impeachment, most of whom prosecutors have claimed further strengthened their allegations.

After the recent hearing on 20 November, the trial is set to resume in December with the defense expected to present additional witnesses.

Prosecutors including Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro and Manila Rep. Joel Chua have previously stated that the trial could finish before Christmas with a decision being issued before 2027.

Asked about whether he thinks the prosecutors have presented enough evidence to convict the Vice President, Adiong maintained that the public nor the senator-judges had any reason to think that Duterte did not commit any unlawful act that constituted her impeachment.

“We believe that based on the evidence, there is no reason for the public, not only the court, but the public to say that the Vice President committed no violation just based on the Constitution...I think that is very clear,” he said.

Under the newly-adopted interpretation of the Senate on the two-thirds threshold for the impeachment, a total of 14 senator-judges are needed to impeach the Vice President considering the 20 senator-judges that have actively participated in the proceedings.