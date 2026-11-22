The latest incident marks the second maritime mishap involving an OceanJet vessel in less than a month, prompting renewed scrutiny of the fast craft operator’s safety compliance.

Maritime regulators have suspended the safety certificate of an OceanJet fast craft after it caught fire off Danao, Cebu, on Sunday, 22 November, while carrying 326 people from Cebu City to Ormoc City.

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) ordered the immediate suspension of the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) of MV Ocean Jet 168 after a fire broke out in its engine room at around 10:40 a.m.

The blaze was extinguished, with no deaths or injuries reported, according to Marina and the vessel’s operator, Ocean Fast Ferries Inc.

The operator dispatched MV Ocean Jet 88 to assist in transferring passengers. Those affected were brought back to Cebu City, where assistance and alternative travel arrangements were being coordinated.

In a public advisory, OceanJet confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and that passengers were being transferred to its spare vessel.

“All passengers and crew members are safe,” the company said, adding that it had no reported casualties or injuries.

OceanJet apologized to passengers and their families for the concern and inconvenience caused by the incident, reiterating that their safety and well-being remained its priority.

Also read Calapan heat index seen hitting 37°C Tuesday

Meanwhile, Marina Regional Office VII deployed personnel to monitor the situation and coordinate response efforts.

The agency said MV Ocean Jet 168 would remain grounded until it complied with safety requirements and satisfactorily passed the required survey or inspection.

Marina will also investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether administrative violations of maritime safety regulations were committed.

The incident came less than a month after Marina suspended the PSSC of another OceanJet vessel, MV Ocean Jet 788, following an electrical failure at the Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol on 31 October.

The vessel experienced a malfunction involving its bridge engine remote control and throttle system while maneuvering to dock, temporarily affecting its ability to maneuver.

In a separate advisory on Sunday, OceanJet announced the cancellation of its 5 p.m. Cebu-Getafe and 6:45 p.m. Getafe-Cebu trips due to vessel maintenance. The company did not say whether the cancellations were related to the fire involving MV Ocean Jet 168.