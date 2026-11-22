The NAGKAISA Labor Coalition on Sunday, 22 November 2026, urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to expedite investigations into a police raid on the home of a union leader in Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

NAGKAISA chairperson and labor lawyer Sonny Matula raised concerns over the 2 November search of the residence of Ruel Polon, union president at TF Logistics Philippines, saying the operation may have been intended to intimidate workers preparing to strike.

The police operation took place after the union filed a notice of strike over alleged violations of its collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

“Hinihiling namin kay Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino na alamin kung ginamit ang proseso ng search warrant upang takutin ang mga manggagawang naghahanda para sa welga,” Matula said.

Matula also called on the CHR to conduct an independent investigation to determine whether the search warrant was properly obtained and implemented.

“Suriin ang aplikasyon at mga sinumpaang salaysay, pakinggan si Polon at ang kanyang pamilya, at hingin ang panig ng CIDG at ng kompanya,” he said.

“May karapatang malaman ng mga manggagawa kung sino ang humiling ng paghahalughog at ano ang naging batayan nito,” he added.

The labor coalition wants investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the operation, including the information used to secure the warrant and the possible involvement of the company.

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The allegations of harassment have not been established, and the police operation was conducted under a court-issued search warrant.

Matula also cited a 21 May 2026 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed that the right to strike is protected under International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 87 on freedom of association.

He stressed that the right to organize and engage in collective action must be protected against intimidation.

“Para sa manggagawa sa pabrika, may kaharap dapat ang unyon sa mesa,” Matula said.

“At para sa isang lider-unyon, dapat ligtas siyang makauwi sa kanyang pamilya matapos maghain ng notice of strike,” he added.