The surprise unfolded at Ad Meliora Countryside Garden in Amadeo, Cavite, where family members and friends had gathered to celebrate the couple's union.

What was supposed to be a romantic wedding celebration turned into an extraordinary evening when singer-actor James Reid unexpectedly appeared at the reception of newlyweds Dariz Kho and Emman Pelayo, treating the couple and their guests to an intimate musical performance.

There are artists you watch, and then there are artists you grow up with — and for an entire generation of Filipino fans, James Reid has…

Just when everyone thought the evening could not get any more memorable, James made his entrance, took the microphone, and transformed the wedding reception into an exclusive concert.

Neither the bride nor the groom had been informed about the special appearance, making the unexpected performance even more meaningful.

As his personal wedding gift, James performed songs from his third studio album, Honey, I'm Home, which was released on September 10.

Among the featured tracks were the album's title song and “Attention,” giving guests an opportunity to experience some of his latest music in a particularly intimate setting.

Interestingly, the wedding became one of the first venues where James performed material from his new album before a live audience.

The occasion also complemented the album's central message about love, belonging, and finding a sense of home through meaningful relationships.

For Dariz and Emman, the celebration marked the beginning of married life, making the songs especially appropriate for their special day.

A love story that began on the tennis court

Long before their wedding celebration, the couple's romance started through a shared interest in tennis.

Dariz and Emman first crossed paths at the Camp Aguinaldo Tennis Court, where they happened to train under the same coach.

What began as an ordinary sporting connection eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

They officially became a couple on January 7, 2024, before taking another important step when they got engaged on September 29, 2025.

Their mutual passion for tennis became the inspiration behind their wedding theme.

Drawing inspiration from the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, the couple created an elegant celebration featuring classic white and green colors.

Guests arrived dressed according to the theme, while a beautiful glass garden pavilion provided a picturesque setting amid the peaceful Cavite countryside.

The combination of sophisticated styling, natural surroundings, and personal details reflected the couple's journey from tennis partners to lifelong companions.

James Reid shares his happiness for the couple

For James, accepting the opportunity to perform at the wedding was a departure from his usual professional engagements.

Nevertheless, he welcomed the chance to become part of such a significant occasion.

"It's not something I usually get to do, but the timing just lined up this time," James shared.

"Hearing Dariz and Emman's story, I was glad I could be a small part of their day. Seeing how happy they were honestly made my night too. I wish them nothing but the best in this next chapter together."

His statement reflected the personal significance of the performance, which was intended not simply to entertain but also to celebrate the newlyweds' love story.

Throughout his set, James created a warm and relaxed atmosphere as the couple enjoyed the moment surrounded by their loved ones.

Rather than a traditional concert setting, the performance became a shared experience among friends, relatives, and two people beginning a new chapter together.

A wedding gift to remember

Bride Dariz expressed her appreciation for the unexpected gesture, revealing that the performance became one of the most talked-about highlights of their celebration.

“Really grateful to James for doing this,” Dariz said.

“Our guests truly loved the experience. They can’t stop talking about it!”

The singer's appearance added another layer of excitement to an already meaningful occasion, giving the newlyweds a memory they can treasure for years.

Beyond the surprise performance, the celebration remained centered on Dariz and Emman's relationship, their families, and the people who supported their journey toward marriage.

For James, the event also provided an opportunity to share the music of Honey, I'm Home in a setting that closely reflected the album's themes.

While the recording explores the emotional connection between love and belonging, the wedding offered a real-life expression of that message.

As Dariz and Emman begin their married life, their Wimbledon-inspired celebration will be remembered not only for its romantic atmosphere but also for the unexpected appearance of one of the country's popular singer-actors.

And with James Reid providing the soundtrack to their special evening, the newlyweds certainly scored a memorable victory in the game of love.

Game, set, match—and a lifetime of love ahead!