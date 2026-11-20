A woman identified as alias “Mel,” a regional-level most wanted person facing illegal recruitment charges, is presented following her arrest in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, on 19 November 2026. The operation was conducted jointly by Cavite and MIMAROPA police units. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

CAVITE — A woman listed as a regional-level most wanted person for alleged illegal recruitment was arrested in Oriental Mindoro following a joint manhunt operation by police units from Cavite and MIMAROPA on Thursday evening, 19 November.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Mel,” was apprehended at around 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Bagong Bayan, Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, following intelligence tracking operations involving the municipalities of Bansud and Roxas.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO), personnel from the Trece Martires Component City Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryian D. Merino, coordinated with the Roxas Municipal Police Station to locate and arrest the fugitive.

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The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 41 in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, on 5 May 2026.

The accused faces charges for violating Republic Act 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, as amended by Republic Act 10022. The warrant carries a recommendation of no bail.

Police said the accused was informed of her constitutional rights in a language she understood following her arrest.

Cavite PPO director Police Colonel Ariel R. Red credited intelligence tracking and coordination between police units in CALABARZON and MIMAROPA for the successful operation.

Red emphasized that provincial boundaries would not prevent authorities from pursuing fugitives, particularly individuals accused of exploiting Filipinos seeking employment overseas.