Teachers and school personnel display their newly distributed laptops during the Department of Education's ceremonial turnover in Antipolo City, Rizal, on 20 November 2026. Education Secretary Sonny Angara responded to questions surrounding the government's laptop initiative, declaring, “Ayan na po yung mga laptop.”

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — Education Secretary Sonny Angara had a pointed response to those who questioned the Department of Education's laptop procurement and distribution program as he addressed teachers and school personnel during a ceremonial turnover in Antipolo City on Friday, 20 November.

"Kaya sa mga nagduda, sa mga nag-question, oh, ayan na po yung mga laptop," Angara said, referring to the equipment being distributed under DepEd's expanded computerization initiative.

The education chief defended the value of the government's agreement with technology giant Apple, saying the benefits extend beyond the laptops themselves.

Also read Sara spox: Remarks on impeachment trial protected by free speech

"People have said a lot of things about this deal, about whether DepEd got a good value," Angara said.

"I don't think you can question that we got a good value because the value of what we're getting from Apple is close to double the actual payment," he added.

Angara explained that the arrangement includes skills training, upskilling opportunities and a five-year warranty, which he described as another first in the department's history.

He also acknowledged the logistical challenges involved in delivering laptops to schools across the country, particularly those in distant locations.

Angara thanked Apple's education representatives for helping facilitate the initiative and ensuring that the equipment reaches its intended destinations.

Also read NBI arrests woman over alleged P25.8M New Zealand job scam

Among those he recognized were Dr. Robert Apino, identified in his remarks as Apple's South Asia Head of Education, and Early Valdez, Apple's Country Lead for Education and Enterprise.

The secretary described the initiative as the largest laptop distribution undertaking in DepEd's history and in the country.

He disclosed that the department had originally hoped President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would personally announce the program, given its connection to the administration's digitalization agenda.

However, Angara said Apple's chief executive announced the initiative first, prompting DepEd to publicly explain the agreement and its benefits.

The secretary also credited Congress for providing substantial funding for the department's digitalization program under the 2026 national budget.

Beyond the procurement, Angara emphasized that the distribution reflects the President's directive to prioritize teachers' welfare.

"We must take care of our teachers," Angara recalled Marcos telling him when he assumed office in July 2024.

He said the government's goal was to provide teachers with the best available support in recognition of their commitment to education, even when resources are limited.

Angara also referred to the lapel microphones earlier provided to teachers through government savings, recalling jokes about why laptops had seemingly turned into lapel microphones.

He used the occasion to assure teachers that the laptops were now being delivered.

The secretary thanked teachers, school administrators and DepEd personnel for their continued service, saying their dedication remains central to the government's efforts to improve public education.