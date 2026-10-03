The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended two male suspects and recovered 17 pieces of high-value jewelry following a reported P664,000 theft inside a condominium unit in Barangay Matandang Balara, Quezon City.

The arrested suspects were identified as a 41-year-old driver and his male helper.

The recovered loot includes prized luxury items, notably a white gold ring featuring a princess-cut diamond valued at P310,000, a half-eternity wedding ring valued at P120,000, alongside an assortment of diamond, gold, pearl, and fancy earrings, bracelets, rings, and a diamond necklace.

The incident unfolded when the complainant booked an app-based transportation service at approximately 11 a.m. on October 2 to assist with transferring household belongings. The following morning, she discovered her jewelry box missing.

Reviewing CCTV footage from her previous residence exposed the 41-year-old suspect taking the box directly from a dining-room table.

Prompted by the formal report and compelling video evidence, law enforcement operatives launched an immediate and continuous pursuit. This decisive action culminated in the apprehension of both suspects and the total recovery of the stolen collection.

Both men now face formal complaints for violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code for theft, with pertinent documentation currently being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.