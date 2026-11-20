The proposed alignment of the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway (SEMME), also known as Skyway Stage 4, shows planned interchanges connecting Taguig City to Batasan, Quezon City, through Rizal and eastern Metro Manila. The expressway aims to ease traffic congestion along major roads, including EDSA, C-5 and Ortigas Avenue Extension, while improving connectivity between southern and northern Metro Manila. (Route map

TAGUIG CITY — Road improvements near Arca South are laying the groundwork for future connections to the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway (SEMME), also known as Skyway Stage 4, although the long-delayed toll road has yet to secure a confirmed completion date.

The planned 32.66-kilometer expressway, being developed by SMC Infrastructure, is designed to connect the existing Skyway system in Taguig City to the Batasan Complex in Quezon City through Metro Manila's eastern corridor.

Ayala Land began upgrading a portion of the East Service Road beside Arca South in Barangay Western Bicutan on 20 April 2026, as part of preparatory infrastructure improvements associated with SEMME and the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (TCITX).

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The road improvement program was scheduled to continue until October 2026, with the objective of improving road capacity and supporting future transport connections.

SEMME is envisioned as a six-lane expressway combining elevated and at-grade sections. Its proposed alignment passes through Taguig, Taytay, Antipolo, and San Mateo before reaching Quezon City.

The project is expected to provide an alternative route to congested thoroughfares, including EDSA, C-5, and Ortigas Avenue Extension, while improving accessibility between southern Metro Manila and Rizal.

However, acquiring the necessary right-of-way remains a critical factor in determining when construction can proceed across the entire alignment.

In February 2025, San Miguel Corporation signed a right-of-way usage agreement with government agencies and the Veterans Federation of the Philippines covering properties affected by the proposed expressway.

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According to the Department of Public Works and Highways' project briefer dated 25 August 2025, approximately 80.60 percent of the right-of-way required for Section 1 was available, while civil works for that section stood at 5.5 percent.

Other portions remained under engineering evaluation, structural mapping, property assessment, and right-of-way coordination.

The expressway is also expected to complement other major transportation developments near Arca South, including the planned integrated terminal and future access ramps linking the estate to the Skyway network.

Despite these preparatory activities, an updated official construction schedule covering the entire SEMME alignment has not been confirmed.