Before presenting the ring, Bondoc revealed that he had already spoken to the important people in Aiko’s life, including her mother, sibling and two children. For him, however, there was one final person whose blessing he still wanted to seek.

“Lahat kinausap ko na simula sa mommy mo, sa kapatid mo, sa dalawa mong anak, nakausap ko na. Pinakahuli kong kinausap tatay mo,” Bondoc told Melendez.

The decision to propose at her father’s grave carried a deeply personal significance. Bondoc explained that he felt it was fitting to make the commitment there, believing that Aiko’s late father would have approved of their relationship.

“Kaya tayo nandito ngayon sabi ko [handle] mo naman ako sa daddy mo kasi syempre siya ’yung last, and since feeling ko naman sabi mo nga boto siya sa atin so I decided to pop the question,” he added.

The proposal marked a new chapter for Melendez and Bondoc, transforming what began as a relationship into a promise of marriage surrounded by the symbolic blessings of their families.

For Aiko, the moment also connected one of the happiest milestones of her life with the memory of her father. For Onemig, it was a proposal built not only around romance, but also respect for the family he hopes to officially become part of.

With the engagement now public, Aiko and Onemig are ready to move forward together—this time with a wedding as the next big chapter in their love story.