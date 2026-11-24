The star studded line up of future contents from Viva One

The way Filipinos watch television is changing, and Viva One is embracing this transformation with a bold declaration: streaming is no longer just an alternative to traditional television—it is the new TV.

With more than five million subscribers across over 80 countries and territories, Viva One is taking another major step in digital entertainment through the launch of “VIVA ONE: THE NEW TV,” an initiative designed to bring television, movies, original productions, concerts, and exclusive programming together in one accessible streaming destination.

The move reflects the growing preference among audiences for entertainment that fits their schedules, lifestyles, and viewing habits rather than the fixed programming traditionally associated with television.

For Viva Communications, Inc. President Valerie S. del Rosario, the transformation represents a significant shift in how entertainment is delivered and consumed.

“Streaming is no longer the alternative. Streaming is the new mainstream and Viva One is the new tv,” Del Rosario declared.

Building on Viva’s decades of experience in Philippine entertainment, the platform is positioning itself as a modern alternative to conventional television, where audiences can choose what to watch, when to watch it, and how they want to access their favorite programs.

Free streaming opens entertainment to more Filipinos

One of the biggest developments accompanying Viva One’s transformation is the introduction of advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), allowing viewers to enjoy hundreds of movies without paying subscription fees.

This new option operates alongside the platform’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, giving audiences the flexibility to choose between free, advertisement-supported entertainment and premium access to a broader content library.

“With it (AVOD), Filipinos can watch hundreds of movies in Viva One for free, with ads. No subscription. No need to pay. Just download, sign up and watch. Free for those who need it. Premium for those who want more. Lahat pwede na mag Viva One,” Del Rosario explained.

The initiative makes streaming more accessible to Filipino households while recognizing that viewers have different entertainment preferences and spending capacities.

Rather than requiring everyone to subscribe, Viva One is creating a viewing environment where free and premium entertainment can coexist.

From blockbuster films to original series

Viva One’s growing entertainment library brings together Filipino cinema, international productions, television-inspired programming, and exclusive digital content.

Among the titles available on the platform are The Loved One, Wonderful Nightmare, 100 Awit Para Kay Stella, Deleter, Miracle in Cell No. 7, Maging Sino Ka Man, Miss Granny, Salvageland, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, A Special Memory, Posthouse, and Everyone Knows Every Juan.

The platform also features films associated with some of the country’s biggest entertainment personalities, including Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla, Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo, Nadine Lustre, Cristine Reyes, Kim Molina, and Jerald Napoles.

Additional titles expected to arrive following their theatrical releases include Pee Mak, 2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7, VHS, ’Ya, and Morticia.

Music lovers are also part of Viva One’s expanding audience, with concert offerings featuring Rob Deniel, Janine Teñoso, Cup of Joe, RAAA, Alamat, Ashtine, and Wilbert Ross.

By bringing concerts and musical performances into the streaming experience, Viva One is extending its appeal beyond movies and scripted television programs.

Wattpad stories and Korean adaptations attract a new generation

Original productions remain central to Viva One’s strategy, particularly stories inspired by popular online literature and international television hits.

One of its notable offerings is Our Yesterday’s Escape, starring Nicole Omillo and Jairus Aquino. The production serves as the concluding installment of the University Series, based on the works of bestselling Wattpad author Gwy Saludes.

The popularity of the franchise has also helped establish Univerkada, a community celebrating the friendships and connections among the series’ cast members.

Meanwhile, Viva One entered another chapter in original programming with Fight For My Way, its first Filipino adaptation of a Korean drama, which began streaming on November 20.

The romantic comedy stars David Licauco, Ashtine Olviga, McCoy de Leon, and Aubrey Caraan, collectively introduced as the Fantastic Four.

The production reflects the platform’s interest in combining internationally recognized stories with Filipino performers and local storytelling sensibilities.

Bigger productions lined up for 2027

Viva One is preparing an ambitious lineup of original productions for late 2026 and 2027, bringing together established actors, emerging stars, and popular love teams.

Among the anticipated projects is Montello High: School of Gangsters,adapted from a Wattpad novel that has accumulated 88 million reads. Starring KD Estrada and Ethan David, the series explores school rivalries and gang conflicts.

Rhen Escaño and Joseph Marco will also return for the second season of My Husband Is a Mafia Boss, promising another round of unexpected developments and romantic complications.

Popular love team LanceBrey, composed of Lance Carr and Aubrey Caraan, reunites in Carry On, a romantic drama exploring love, destiny, and second chances.

Another major production is Dream High, the Filipino adaptation of the Korean musical drama that helped introduce international audiences to stars such as Bae Suzy, Kim Soo-hyun, IU, and Ok Taec-yeon.

The local adaptation features Xia Vigor, Althea Ablan, Charles Law, Noel Comia Jr., Gab Evangelista, and Ali Suzuki as aspiring performers pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry.

Young stars Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji will headline Boyfriend Corp.,another Wattpad-inspired romantic series.

Meanwhile, Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo, popularly known as MarVen, will reunite in I Watched Him Fall For Someone Else, alongside Diego Loyzaga.

Multi-awarded actor Carlo Aquino will also headline Trentahin of Manila, a relationship drama exploring the challenges faced by two individuals at different stages of their lives.

The varied lineup demonstrates Viva One’s commitment to developing programming across romance, comedy, drama, and youth-oriented entertainment.

Television without boundaries

With its latest transformation, Viva One is challenging the traditional definition of television.

Entertainment is no longer limited to a living room television set, a scheduled broadcast, or a particular channel. Through streaming, audiences can follow their favorite actors, discover new productions, and revisit beloved films using their preferred devices.

For Filipino viewers overseas, the platform also provides another connection to homegrown stories, familiar personalities, and Philippine popular culture.

At the same time, Viva One’s combination of free viewing, premium subscriptions, and exclusive original productions reflects an entertainment industry increasingly shaped by convenience, accessibility, and audience choice.

The launch of “VIVA ONE: THE NEW TV” is therefore more than a platform expansion. It represents Viva’s response to a generation that expects entertainment to be available on demand.

As the boundaries between traditional television and digital streaming continue to disappear, Viva One is making its position clear: the future of Filipino entertainment is no longer tied to a television screen.