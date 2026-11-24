The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has partnered with civil society organizations to introduce incremental housing projects aimed at making homeownership more accessible to urban poor families.

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and Advocates of Housing for All (AHA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, 23 November 2026, to develop vertical incremental housing under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa and AHA convener Nathaniel von Einsiedel led the signing alongside representatives of participating nongovernment organizations.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries can initially occupy basic housing units and gradually improve or expand their homes according to their financial capabilities.

The approach seeks to reduce the upfront cost of homeownership while allowing families to develop their properties over time.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said partnerships with civil society groups would help ensure that housing programs address the needs and financial circumstances of low-income communities.

"Sa pamamagitan ng ganitong mga hakbang, binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang mga pamilya na mas gumanda at umayos ang kanilang tahanan sa abot-kayang halaga. Patuloy na makikipagtulungan ang DHSUD upang maisakatuparan ang mga programang tutugon sa pangangailangan ng mga maralitang komunidad," Aliling said.

Von Einsiedel welcomed the government's renewed emphasis on the Community Mortgage Program, which helped establish the concept of incremental housing.

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Under the approach, the government provides land and basic infrastructure, while beneficiaries gradually develop their homes based on what they can afford.

Other participating organizations include Pagtambayayong Foundation, Joly Homes Foundation, Linkbuild Inc., Community Organizers Multiversity, Associates of the Urban Poor Inc. and the Foundation for the Development of the Urban Poor Inc.

The pilot project is expected to begin soon, although the DHSUD has yet to announce its location, number of beneficiaries or implementation timetable.