Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday ordered a thorough investigation and an aggressive manhunt for those responsible for the killing of the chief of police of Bubong, Lanao del Sur, in a shooting at his rented apartment on Monday afternoon, 23 November.

Nartatez condemned the attack on Police Maj. Razul Guimbangan Pandulo and directed police units in the region and nearby areas to identify and apprehend the two gunmen and their alleged accomplices.

“This senseless and cowardly attack on one of our officers is an affront and a challenge to the police as an organization. I expect swift action in this case through an in-depth investigation and aggressive follow-up operations in the interest of justice and the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

The attack occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in Pandulo’s rented apartment in Barangay Poblacion. The two suspects, reportedly wearing bonnets and riding a motorcycle, fled immediately after the shooting.

Pandulo was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead due to gunshot wounds.

Nartatez said investigators would also determine the motive behind the attack, noting that this could help identify those responsible.

He assured Pandulo’s family that he would personally monitor the investigation, in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that justice and the rule of law prevail.

“We want to know everything about this incident and if it needs to form a special investigation team, so be it. What is important is we hold all those involved responsible,” Nartatez said.