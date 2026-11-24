Cipriano E. Martinez III has been introduced as a member of the board of directors of the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (PHILRECA) during its 47th Annual General Membership Assembly and National Convention in Cebu City.

Martinez previously served as regional director of the Regional Electric Cooperatives Association of Region I (RECA I), representing electric cooperatives in Northern Luzon.

His appointment brings regional experience to PHILRECA's national leadership as the organization continues its efforts to improve electricity services in rural communities.

The convention coincides with the Rural Electrification Expo 2026, scheduled from 24 to 26 November at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

Organized by PHILRECA and the National Electrification Administration (NEA), the three-day event brings together 60 sponsors and exhibitors showcasing technologies and energy solutions aimed at improving rural electrification.

The expo opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by NEA Deputy Administrators Rossan Rosero-Lee, Omar Mayo and Wilfredo Bucsit.

They were joined by PHILRECA President Jose Raul Saniel and Executive Director and General Manager Janeene Depay-Colingan, along with members of the NEA and PHILRECA boards.

The event provides electric cooperatives and industry stakeholders an opportunity to explore new technologies, exchange ideas and establish partnerships to improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity services.

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Aboitiz Power Corp. is among the expo's sponsors.