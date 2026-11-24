The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, denied reports of an impending combat operation in Indanan, Sulu, saying security forces were conducting a targeted criminal investigation.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed the Sulu Police Provincial Office to coordinate with the military and local officials to address public concerns and prevent the spread of unverified information.

“The PNP will ensure that all our activities in Sulu remain focused on legitimate law enforcement objectives. We will not allow innocent civilians to become collateral damage in the pursuit of justice, and every action must remain within the bounds of the law,” Nartatez said.

The clarification followed allegations by a former Maimbung vice mayor in a circulating video that government forces were preparing a combat operation in Barangay Karawan, Indanan.

The military and Sulu police rejected the allegation, saying their joint operation was limited to investigating individuals allegedly involved in the killing of a Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) member earlier this month.

Nartatez warned that spreading unverified reports could cause unnecessary alarm and undermine public confidence in security operations.

“Unverified information can create fear, deepen mistrust, and undermine the peace we have worked hard to achieve. We urge everyone to exercise responsibility in sharing information while the PNP will continue providing timely and accurate clarifications to prevent misinformation from disturbing public order,” he said.

The PNP chief also instructed local police commanders to maintain communication with barangay officials, community leaders and local governments to provide residents with accurate security updates.