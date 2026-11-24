The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called for stronger measures to remove barriers preventing children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) from accessing justice.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day Justice and Human Rights Summit, DOJ Senior Undersecretary Raul Vasquez urged government institutions and local communities to ensure that vulnerable sectors receive equal protection under the law.

Vasquez said the observance of National Children's Month should translate into concrete action to protect Filipino children, particularly against emerging threats in the digital age.

He emphasized that child protection efforts must begin within families and barangays, where communities play a crucial role in preventing abuse and safeguarding children's rights.

The DOJ official also stressed the government's responsibility to eliminate physical, institutional and social barriers affecting senior citizens and PWDs.

"Neither age nor disability should ever diminish one’s dignity or become an impediment to one’s access to justice," Vasquez said.

While Philippine laws guarantee human rights protections, Vasquez acknowledged that gaps remain between existing legislation and its implementation.

He warned that these shortcomings leave many vulnerable Filipinos unable to seek legal remedies or report violations of their rights.

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Vasquez urged justice institutions to become more accessible, responsive and sensitive to the needs of marginalized communities.