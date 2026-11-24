CEBU Pacific is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the arrival and unveiling of its special ‘Dreamer Plane,’ a commemorative Airbus a321neo with custom livery designed by Cebu-based Happy Garaje. The aircraft landed in Manila from Hamburg, Germany Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Cebu Pacific is offering passengers twice the loyalty points on eligible flight bookings until the end of December, giving travelers an opportunity to earn more rewards for future trips while planning their holiday journeys.

Under its 2x Go Rewards Points Promo, the airline allows passengers to earn double Go Rewards points on eligible domestic and international flights booked from 3 November to 31 December 2026.

The offer covers flights operated by Cebu Pacific (5J) and Cebgo (DG), with no restrictions on travel dates beyond the availability of flights. Passengers can book during the promotional period for trips scheduled after the holiday season.

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To qualify, travelers must be registered members of both MyCebuPacific and Go Rewards when making their reservations. They must also link their accounts successfully and provide a valid Go Rewards membership number during the initial booking through the airline's official website or mobile application.

The names registered under both accounts must match the passenger details indicated in the flight reservation.

Go Rewards serves as Cebu Pacific's official loyalty program, allowing members to collect points from flight bookings and purchases at more than 2,000 partner stores nationwide. Earned points can be redeemed for flights and travel add-ons.

The promotion is part of the airline's efforts to encourage repeat bookings by giving passengers additional rewards for their travel spending, whether they are visiting family during the holidays or planning trips for the coming year.