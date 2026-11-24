Rising production costs, pest infestations, and El Niño threaten the Philippine sugar industry, putting farmers’ incomes, millers’ investments, and domestic supply at risk.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) board on Tuesday raised concerns over low sugarcane production and sugar yields as the 2026-2027 milling season enters its second month.

Higher fuel and farm input costs, driven partly by the Iran conflict, could also leave farmers with insufficient earnings to finance the next planting season.

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The situation could hurt the economy of Negros Occidental, the country’s largest sugar-producing province, where thousands of livelihoods depend on the industry.

Millers’ representative Mitzi Mangwag said falling production could affect sugar mills that have invested billions of pesos in modernization.

“Any drop in sugarcane production is not good for our farmers, who are the backbone of the industry, and not good for our millers as well, especially at a time when they are modernizing,” Mangwag said.

Farmer representative Dave Sanson warned that rising costs and weak harvests could leave growers unable to afford fertilizers and other farm inputs.

“We have to ensure the survival of our farmers and millers,” Sanson said.

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Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. assured farmers of government support, particularly in addressing the red soft scale insect (RSSI) infestation.

“We cannot allow our farmers to shoulder these challenges alone. The government is prepared to step in with the necessary interventions, including support to contain the red soft scale insect infestation and measures to help protect farmers’ incomes,” Tiu Laurel said.

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona, meanwhile, stressed the need to keep farmgate prices profitable for growers while ensuring affordable sugar for consumers and food manufacturers.

“As a farmer myself, the SRA Board and I support the call of farmer groups for a better, sustainable and stable farmgate price,” Azcona said.