What caught the attention of fans, however, was the couple’s easy chemistry. Magui and Robbie were seen walking hand in hand, turning an ordinary day of sightseeing into a sweet confirmation that their relationship is no longer something they are keeping completely private.

Their closeness had already sparked curiosity long before the Hong Kong trip. In September 2025, Magui was spotted joining Robbie and his family for a meal, with his parents, Pasig City Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski and Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, also present. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto was reportedly part of the gathering as well.

Months later, Magui and Robbie were again seen together when they attended a private wedding in January 2026, further fueling speculation that their bond had grown beyond friendship.

The two also move within the same entertainment circle as talents under Star Magic.

Magui, the younger sister of actor Daniel Padilla and daughter of actress-host Karla Estrada, has largely maintained a more private life despite coming from one of showbiz’s most recognizable families. Robbie, meanwhile, belongs to the prominent Jaworski-Cojuangco family.

With their latest public moments together, Magui and Robbie appear to be entering a new chapter—one where they are allowing their relationship to be seen without having to make a grand announcement.