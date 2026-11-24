Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino has urged employers to prepare their workers for artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, warning that automation could displace jobs and make certain skills obsolete.

Speaking at a work summit in Pasay City on Monday, 23 November 2026, Tolentino called on businesses to anticipate technological changes and invest in workforce development.

“I encourage you to anticipate workforce changes, rather than simply adapt to them,” Tolentino said.

“Assess how new technologies will affect existing jobs and identify the competencies your employees will need,” he added.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) chief warned that technological advancements could eliminate some jobs, transform existing roles and create new occupations requiring different skills.

He urged human resource professionals to take a more strategic role in helping organizations navigate these changes.

Tolentino stressed that businesses must balance technological innovation with the protection of workers' rights and welfare.

“Our position at the Department of Labor and Employment is clear: technological advancement must not come at the expense of human dignity and workers' rights,” he said.

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He emphasized that the adoption of AI should improve productivity without undermining employees' livelihoods.

“The new work equation is not simply about integrating technology into the workplace,” Tolentino said.