Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has expanded its environmental conservation program to more than 600,000 trees and mangrove seedlings planted nationwide, while adopting two additional rehabilitation sites covering 70 hectares in Rizal and Quezon.

Through its social and humanitarian arm, Toyota Motor Philippines Foundation (TMP Foundation), the company formalized agreements with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-CALABARZON to adopt a 50-hectare upland reforestation site in Tanay, Rizal, and a 20-hectare mangrove rehabilitation area in Unisan, Quezon.

The five-year commitments form part of the All Toyota Green Wave Project, which promotes ecosystem restoration and biodiversity conservation.

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TMP Foundation has planted 33,500 seedlings in Tanay since 2023, exceeding its initial target of 31,250. In Unisan, 28,000 mangrove seedlings have been planted since 2024, toward a five-year goal of 50,000.

The latest projects follow the completion of rehabilitation efforts in Siniloan, Laguna, and Calatagan, Batangas, where 60,000 seedlings were planted across 58 hectares. The two sites recorded an overall seedling survival rate of 85%.

TMP Foundation president Jose Maria Aligada said the company's environmental commitments extend beyond planting trees.

“Our commitment goes beyond the number of trees we plant. It is about ensuring that our efforts contribute to healthier ecosystems, preserve natural habitats, and create lasting environmental impact for future generations,” Aligada said.

TMP said its network marked the planting of its 500,000th tree last August, with cumulative plantings subsequently exceeding 600,000, including more than 113,000 trees and mangroves in 2026.

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The initiative has also sequestered an estimated 12,408 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 2,700 passenger vehicles.