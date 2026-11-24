Growing up in the entertainment industry meant facing the changes of adolescence while navigating life in front of the cameras. For Marco Masa, one of the challenges he experienced during puberty was dealing with acne, which affected his self-esteem and made him more conscious of his appearance.

Now embracing a more confident version of himself, the young actor is taking his personal grooming seriously as he adds a new endorsement to his growing list of brand partnerships as one of the faces of Luxe Organix

During the brand's latest launch, Marco expressed his excitement about becoming part of the family, especially since he has been using the products even before the endorsement.

"I'm really grateful to be part of this family, you know, kasi ako personally I've been using Lux Organics ever since, and it really helped me a lot for me on a day-to-day basis, sa mga events ko, sa mga projects ko," he shared.

For Marco, skincare is no longer something that should be exclusive to women. He considers it an essential part of a man's daily routine, particularly when it comes to maintaining confidence and preparing for the demands of his work.

In fact, he admitted that he can be quite particular about his grooming habits, describing himself as someone who enjoys following a detailed routine.

"It's not really bad na maging maarte," he said, explaining that taking care of his appearance also helps him feel better internally.

His interest in skincare, however, goes beyond maintaining a polished appearance. Marco also looked back on his teenage years, when acne breakouts became one of his biggest confidence struggles.

Like many young people going through puberty, the former child star experienced moments when his skin concerns affected how he viewed himself.

"Honestly, I had acne before... sa lahat naman ng teens dumadaan doon. And it's normal. It's not something to be ashamed of," he said.

He admitted that there was a time when his breakouts became particularly noticeable, leaving him with a significant dip in self-esteem.

"Alam mo, nakakababa talaga ng self-esteem, honestly," Marco recalled.

Having gone through that experience, he believes that proper skincare and self-care can help young people become more comfortable with themselves. He also emphasized that looking after one's skin should be complemented by taking care of one's overall well-being.

Among the products introduced under Luxe Organix Men’s Essentials, Marco particularly likes the newly launched cleanser, which contains salicylic acid. He explained that he prefers a cleanser that helps clear pores without leaving his skin feeling tight or stripped of moisture.

Having previously used the brand's brightening products, he is looking forward to incorporating the new men's essentials into his grooming routine.

Beyond his skincare journey, Marco also showed a lighter side when asked if he considers himself handsome.

With a laugh, he admitted that he would like to think so, adding that he is confident in himself without claiming to be exceptionally good-looking.

From his childhood days in showbiz to his present ventures and latest endorsement, Marco's journey reflects how growing up also means learning to appreciate and take better care of oneself.