The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that 16 wanted persons were arrested or served warrants in Pangasinan and La Union on 23 November 2026. The operations were conducted in Aguilar, Alaminos City, Agno, Mangaldan, Calasiao, San Fabian, San Carlos City, and Sta. Barbara in Pangasinan, and in Caba and Bauang in La Union.

In Pangasinan, police arrested a 29-year-old man in Aguilar on a warrant for cyber libel under Republic Act 10175. In Alaminos City, a 22-year-old man was arrested on three counts of estafa involving alleged falsification of commercial documents. A separate 24-year-old man in the city was arrested on warrants for sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness.

In Agno, officers arrested a 23-year-old man on a warrant for violating Republic Act 9262. The PNP report lists the arrest date as 23 November 2022, while the other operations are dated 23 November 2026.

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In Mangaldan, police arrested a 44-year-old bet collector on a warrant for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, with the warrant calling for service of sentence. In Calasiao, authorities served a theft warrant on a 36-year-old man held at the local police station’s custodial facility.

In San Fabian, police arrested a 54-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on a concubinage warrant. In San Carlos City, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at about 6 p.m. and a 38-year-old woman at about 8 p.m. on adultery warrants. The PNP said each warrant listed P36,000 bail. In Sta. Barbara, police arrested a 40-year-old man on a qualified theft warrant with no bail recommended.

In La Union, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Caba at about 1:10 p.m. on a homicide warrant, with recommended bail of P120,000. In Bauang, police arrested a 43-year-old man at about 4:20 p.m. and a 37-year-old woman at about 4:35 p.m. on estafa warrants, each with recommended bail of P100,000.