Facing a blank canvas in Cebu

For nearly a year, an art student named Jacob has failed to produce a single piece of new work. His creative paralysis is complicated by a quiet guilt: he has been hiding a major setback from his mother, Jewel, who works overseas to fund his schooling.

This quiet crisis sits at the center of Tabula Rasa, an original stage play closing the 2026 season for the Cebu-based 2TinCans Theatre Company. Written and directed by Josh Andrino, the production runs on 28 November and 29 November at The Kabilin Center in Cebu City.

Played by Joaquin Codilla, Jacob finds his routine disrupted when Mr. Montes, a demanding and established artist portrayed by Dave Feril, takes him on as an apprentice. Under his mentor's scrutiny, Jacob has to figure out if he makes art because he actually loves it, or if he is simply trying to prove his worth. Shanice Kae Suarez plays his mother, Jewel.

Drawing from real creative block

Andrino, who works as a visual artist and teaches arts at the University of San Jose-Recoletos in addition to his work with 2TinCans, built the script around a familiar dread among creators. He pulled from his own dry spells and the frustrations he has watched young and mid-career artists navigate.

"As an artist myself, I know that the creative process comes with its share of doubts and frustration," Andrino said. "With Tabula Rasa, I wanted to explore that side of making art and remind us that losing our way doesn't mean we've lost our ability to create. Sometimes, we simply need the courage to begin again."

While the plot revolves around visual artists, the company aims to reach anyone struggling to find their voice in a changing creative industry. According to Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, producing artistic director of 2TinCans Philippines Inc., the story is particularly relevant as new technologies reshape how people make and consume art.

"We believe stories like this remind us of the value of human creativity and individual expression," Enclona-Henderson said. "We want to give audiences, especially young artists, something they can recognize, reflect on, and carry with them beyond the theater."

Beyond the studio

The narrative also tracks the friction of family expectations, friendship, and what happens when a carefully laid life plan falls apart. For Andrino, the takeaway for younger creators is straightforward.

"Your art matters," he said. "It does not have to be perfect. It just needs to be authentic and real."

The production is part of Kulukabildo II: Stories in Direct Light, a 2TinCans initiative focused on staging original scripts from emerging local voices. Alongside Codilla, Suarez, and Feril, the cast includes Arabella Carbungco, Aleesha Tabar, Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona, and Ysabella Angcahan, with Grant Bacaltos serving as stage manager.

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