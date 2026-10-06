The target also includes teachers, non-teaching personnel and their families, she said.

Ho said PhilHealth, DOH and DILG already have partnerships operating on the ground, but the Joint Memorandum Circular establishing the YAKAP School Health and Protection Program (YAKAP-SHP) would allow those efforts to be expanded nationwide.

“We're hoping that yung very, very visual impact that we can see in schools will make people, their families, believe in the YAKAP program and also want to take part in it,” Ho said.

Under the agreement, public schools will serve as organized access points for PhilHealth registration, selection of a preferred YAKAP clinic, health screening and referral services.

The program will cover learners, teachers, non-teaching staff and qualified dependents, as well as out-of-school youth and learners with developmental delays and disabilities.

Beneficiaries will register, choose a YAKAP clinic, complete the First Patient Encounter and undergo empanelment before accessing primary care services.

Schools may also host YAKAP services and mobile caravans, while DepEd-managed school clinics may seek PhilHealth accreditation to directly provide YAKAP services under a separate five-year agreement with PhilHealth.

Private healthcare providers and other partners may also adopt schools by providing equipment, health professionals or bringing YAKAP services directly to campuses.

Screenings will cover vision, hearing, dental, nutrition, psychosocial and developmental concerns. Designated health guides or care navigators will assist beneficiaries with referrals to appropriate health, rehabilitation, developmental and disability-related services.

The program also incorporates disability and developmental screening and referral pathways under Republic Act No. 11650, or the Inclusive Education Act of 2022.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the arrangement would connect school communities more directly to PhilHealth benefits.

“Napakalaking bagay nito para sa atin, sa ating mga teachers, sa ating mga learners, at sa kanilang mga pamilya,” Angara said, citing the strong turnout at YAKAP caravans.

DILG's participation will help mobilize local governments and barangays to support implementation, officials said.

DepEd and PhilHealth also signed a separate data-sharing agreement intended to facilitate beneficiary registration and service delivery while protecting personal information under the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Following the signing, DepEd officials inspected Ligas I Elementary School in Bacoor, Cavite, to assess preparations for the program's rollout.