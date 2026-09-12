The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will bring its YAKAP primary care services to schools and workplaces nationwide on 14 September as part of the Handog ng Pangulo (HNP) initiative.
The activity, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to promote accessible primary health care, will be conducted in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) at HNP sites across the country.
PhilHealth said 257 YAKAP Clinics, together with partner GAMOT providers, will participate in the initiative. Services to be offered include PhilHealth member services, YAKAP clinic selection and empanelment, medical consultations, access to free medicines through GAMOT, and assistance with Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) registration.
“We want to bring YAKAP to where Filipinos already are. Pinagtutulungan namin ng DOH, under UNA, yung holistic approach to health in schools, workplaces, and communities na meron kang health promotion interventions at may primary care services na available,” said PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Dr. Beverly Ho.
“On this day, we want to show the member experience that we are working toward. Dapat ganito kadali mag-access ng primary care services para sa lahat ng Pilipino.”
PhilHealth said the initiative aims to demonstrate how Filipinos can more easily access primary care services in places where they study and work.
Members seeking information on YAKAP na Handog ng Pangulo venues may contact PhilHealth’s 24/7 hotlines at (02) 8662-2588 or visit its official Facebook page.