The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will bring its YAKAP primary care services to schools and workplaces nationwide on 14 September as part of the Handog ng Pangulo (HNP) initiative.

The activity, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to promote accessible primary health care, will be conducted in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) at HNP sites across the country.

PhilHealth said 257 YAKAP Clinics, together with partner GAMOT providers, will participate in the initiative. Services to be offered include PhilHealth member services, YAKAP clinic selection and empanelment, medical consultations, access to free medicines through GAMOT, and assistance with Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) registration.