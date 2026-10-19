Capitol Medical Center (CMC) has partnered with PallasMed Primary Care Clinic to expand access to primary health care services under the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.'s (PhilHealth) Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) in Quezon City.

Under the partnership, PallasMed will operate a primary care clinic within CMC's premises along Quezon Avenue in Barangay Paligsahan, offering eligible PhilHealth members easier access to consultations, preventive care and other covered medical services.

The clinic will be located in front of the CMC Multispecialty Center, beside the hospital's Industrial Clinic.

Powered by the CareSpan digital system, PallasMed will serve as a primary care provider for qualified YAKAP beneficiaries.

Services may include medical consultations, health assessments, preventive care, selected laboratory examinations and diagnostic procedures.

Eligible patients may also access outpatient medicines through PhilHealth's GAMOT benefit, subject to program guidelines and coverage requirements.

As a 200-bed tertiary hospital, CMC will serve as a referral facility for patients requiring further diagnostic evaluation, specialist consultations or hospital-based treatment.

The arrangement seeks to improve coordination between primary care providers and hospital services, allowing patients to receive appropriate medical attention based on their needs.

CMC President Victoria Lorelie Tan said the partnership reflects the hospital's commitment to making health care more accessible.

“Capitol Medical Center continues to find meaningful ways to bring the right healthcare services closer to the people who need them. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to providing accessible and compassionate healthcare to everyone, with the utmost respect for every life,” Tan said.

CMC Medical Director Dr. Jorge Logarta emphasized the hospital's responsibility to support wider access to quality medical services.

“Beyond being a tertiary private hospital, Capitol Medical Center recognizes its responsibility to help make quality healthcare more accessible. Our commitment is to ensure that people seeking medical care are treated with dignity, compassion, and respect,” Logarta said.

PallasMed CEO Ginia Domingo said establishing a primary care clinic within CMC would make it more convenient for PhilHealth members to access available benefits.

“This partnership represents our commitment to making quality primary healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. By bringing PallasMed’s primary care model into Capitol Medical Center, we are creating a convenient point of access for Filipinos who want to take advantage of the healthcare services available through PhilHealth YAKAP,” Domingo said.