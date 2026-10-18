PhilHealth pays P7.44B in YAKAP claims

The P60 B funds returned to the National Treasury of the country have been transferred back to PhilHealth as ordered by the Supreme Court and PBBM to be used for faster and fair in providing the benefits for the Filipinos.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said it has paid almost 100 percent of claims under its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).

PhilHealth said it had paid P7.44 billion in YAKAP claims nationwide as of 7 October.

The state insurer said this accounted for 98.37 percent of all YAKAP claims in the Philippines.

The payments included P1.92 billion for private clinics and P5.52 billion for government clinics.

“Gamitin ang mga benepisyo na nilaan para sa atin upang maseguro na magiging malayo tayo sa sakit,” PhilHealth urged the public.

(Use the benefits provided to us to help ensure that we stay healthy and avoid illness.)

YAKAP is a government program aimed at helping Filipinos maintain their health and prevent illness.