President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has showcased the Filipino word ‘kapwa’ that describes the momentous gatherings of ASEAN Leaders and Dialogue Partners during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings Gala Dinner on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

“Tonight gives us something equally important—the opportunity to simply be together. We Filipinos have the word ‘kapwa’, which is difficult to capture in a single English word. Yet, at its heart, it is a very simple idea to see ourselves with others and to recognize our shared identity, and common humanity, and that our lives and our well-being are certainly closely interconnected,” he said in a speech in front of various ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners.

He said there is something of ‘kapwa’ in the ASEAN story, even if nations are different with their own histories, interests and aspirations.

“ASEAN never asked us to become less different from ourselves. Rather, over nearly six decades, we have learned that peace with our neighbors strengthens our own peace. The prosperity shared across borders creates opportunity at home, and that when one part of our region is tested, the effects rarely stop at a national economy. That understanding had to be built,” the Philippine leader said.

He said the founders of the Treaty of Amity, including his father, then-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in 1976, was concluded the said pact in Southeast Asia, agreeing to strengthen cooperation, not only for peace but also for the prosperity of their peoples.

“But they understood something from it. That Southeast Asia would be stronger if its nations develop habits of consultation, cooperation and trust. ﻿For most of my life, ASEAN has simply been a part of the landscape of our region. It is so easy to forget that many things that we now regard as normal were once ambitious. Regular dialogue, increasingly connected economies, consultation before tensions become crises, and relationships among our peoples that reach across borders,” he stated.