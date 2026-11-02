HON. Beverly Lorraine C. Ho, Acting President and CEO of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has partnered with the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) to improve healthcare benefits, strengthen quality standards and combat fraud among accredited healthcare providers.

PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Beverly Lorraine Ho signed a three-year memorandum of agreement with PCP officials on 30 October 2026, establishing cooperation on healthcare research, policy development and monitoring of medical facilities.

The partnership also seeks to promote ethical billing practices, strengthen accountability and ensure that PhilHealth members receive quality medical services.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth has entered into a separate five-year partnership with Alyansa para sa Kalusugan ng Pilipino (AKAP) to strengthen the implementation of the Universal Health Care Law through greater patient participation, education and community engagement.