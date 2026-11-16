Biazon urges police to observe maximum tolerance after protest clash

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon has called on police to observe maximum tolerance and respect protesters’ rights following a confrontation that led to the arrest of more than 200 demonstrators in Sucat on Sunday.

Biazon condemned the violence during the dispersal of members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan at Sucat People’s Park, stressing that the right to express grievances must be respected even as authorities enforce peace and order.

“Ang pagpapahayag ng saloobin ay isang karapatang dapat igalang, at ang pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan ay dapat isinasagawa nang hindi isinasantabi ang karapatang pantao,” Biazon said in a statement.

He acknowledged the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) responsibility to implement directives from its higher command but stressed that officers must exercise maximum tolerance.

“Bilang mga tagapagpatupad ng batas, inaasahan natin sa kapulisan na magpatupad ng maximum tolerance,” he said.

Biazon also called for open communication and dialogue between police and protesters to prevent further escalation.

“Dapat ding manatiling bukas ang komunikasyon at dayalogo upang maiwasan ang higit pang paglala ng tensyon,” he said.

As an immediate response to the incident, the city government deployed an emergency medical team to assist those injured or in need of medical attention.

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The confrontation occurred Sunday afternoon after police moved to disperse the protesters, who had gathered at the park as part of their planned march to Manila for demonstrations coinciding with the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor said 209 protesters were arrested after they allegedly refused to stop their street demonstration. He maintained that police had initially allowed the group to hold activities at the people’s park but intervened when they moved to the road.

The protesters were part of a contingent from Southern Tagalog preparing to join demonstrations in Manila against the US-led Pax Silica initiative and the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump.

Biazon appealed to both protesters and police to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could trigger further violence.